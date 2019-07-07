Michael C. Scullion

April 3, 1943 - June 23, 2019

San Jose, California

Beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather, Michael Charles Scullion, passed gently into God's hands on Sunday, June 23rd, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Grace and Charles Scullion. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Jeanne, of 43 years; his cherished daughters, Erin Scullion-Jones (Evan) and Amy Rutherford-Fetzer(Gavin); his adoring grandchildren Vance Jones and Greta Rue Scullion Jones; his brothers Tom(Carol) and Jerry(Georgia) Scullion, nieces Krista and Sarah, nephews Brian and Sean.

A man of great strength and integrity, Michael loved his family deeply and held a profound respect for learning and education. A graduate of St. Ignatius High School in San Francisco (1961), he earned a Master's from the University of California at Berkeley in 1967, and promptly began his career teaching High School History in Berkeley. Michael was a swimmer, and both a historian and an avid sports fan, and could be seen wearing either a Cal Bears or a SF Giants hat wherever he went. Michael affected countless lives serving in education for over 40 years, 36 of those spent in SJUSD in San Jose. Michael's intelligence, wit, and sense of humor served him and his family well; he will be loved and missed forever. Services will be held at 2:30 P.M. on Saturday, July 20th 2019 at St. Christopher's Church in San Jose, 1576 Curtner Avenue, 95125. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, and to honor Michael's valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease, contributions can be made in Tribute to Michael C. Scullion through .





