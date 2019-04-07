Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
4th Street Bowl
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Campbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael "Mike" Campbell


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michael "Mike" Campbell Obituary
Michael (Mike) Campbell
Jul. 26, 1955 - Feb. 3, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Born in England in 1955 to Robert and Patricia Campbell (deceased). Preceded in death by brother Gary (Francine). Devoted father to son Steven (Tera) and loving brother to Angela Ott (Greg). Survived by nephews Jason and Robert (Jennie), great nephews Riley and Zack and great nieces Lily and Mia as well as numerous friends. He attended Monta Vista High School. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 13th at 4th Street Bowl, San Jose from 1-3 pm.


View the online memorial for Michael (Mike) Campbell
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.