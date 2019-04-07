|
Michael (Mike) Campbell
Jul. 26, 1955 - Feb. 3, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Born in England in 1955 to Robert and Patricia Campbell (deceased). Preceded in death by brother Gary (Francine). Devoted father to son Steven (Tera) and loving brother to Angela Ott (Greg). Survived by nephews Jason and Robert (Jennie), great nephews Riley and Zack and great nieces Lily and Mia as well as numerous friends. He attended Monta Vista High School. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 13th at 4th Street Bowl, San Jose from 1-3 pm.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 7, 2019