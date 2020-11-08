1/1
Michael Donovan Westlund
1944 - 2020
Michael Donovan Westlund
Aug. 5, 1944 - Nov. 2, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Michael Westlund, loving husband, father and papa, passed away peacefully at the age of 76 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Mike was a Sergeant in the Air Force during the Vietnam era (1965-1969) and taught Aircraft Mechanics. He went on to be a successful machinist in the Silicon Valley and owner of Westlund Technology. Mike's passions included restoring older cars and building motorized skateboards and electric bikes. He was known for his humor, kindness and compassionate spirit. Mike is survived by his adoring wife of 54 years, Judy, his two daughters, Michelle (Patrick) Broadhead and Tamra Westlund, and his four grandchildren, Jordana, Joshua, Reece and Max, as well as many nieces and nephews who he loved. Please consider making a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in his honor, he will be missed.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
