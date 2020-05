Michael FrazerApril 20,1946 - May 4, 2020Missoula, MontanaMichael S. Frazer, former resident of Santa Clara County, passed away April 30, 2020, in Mineral County, MT. He was a long-time Greco wrestler, and worked as a police officer for San Jose Police Department and as a State Humane Officer and supervisor for the Humane Society of Santa Clara Valley. He is remembered as a great investigator and always willing to help others.Mike, with Betty and six dogs, retired and moved to the Spokane area to relax in the space and out-of-doors, and to finish "the book".Mike Frazer is survived by his wife, Betty Snowden Frazer of Nine Mile Falls, WA; children Kristi Thompson of New Orleans, Louisiana; Scot Michael Frazer of Spokane Valley, WA; Michael Patrick Frazer of Sun Valley, NV; Taryn Frazer Durand, San Leandro, CA; and Kelley Frazer, of Gilroy, CA. and brother John Frazer of Jacksonville, Oregon.Per his wishes his cremains will be buried with family in Poteau, OK, at a later date.In memorial, donations could be sent to Mineral County, ID, Search & Rescue or a local Search & Rescue.To view the full obituary and to leave condolences visit www.gardencity.com