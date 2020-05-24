Michael Frazer
1946 - 2020
Michael Frazer
April 20,1946 - May 4, 2020
Missoula, Montana
Michael S. Frazer, former resident of Santa Clara County, passed away April 30, 2020, in Mineral County, MT. He was a long-time Greco wrestler, and worked as a police officer for San Jose Police Department and as a State Humane Officer and supervisor for the Humane Society of Santa Clara Valley. He is remembered as a great investigator and always willing to help others.
Mike, with Betty and six dogs, retired and moved to the Spokane area to relax in the space and out-of-doors, and to finish "the book".
Mike Frazer is survived by his wife, Betty Snowden Frazer of Nine Mile Falls, WA; children Kristi Thompson of New Orleans, Louisiana; Scot Michael Frazer of Spokane Valley, WA; Michael Patrick Frazer of Sun Valley, NV; Taryn Frazer Durand, San Leandro, CA; and Kelley Frazer, of Gilroy, CA. and brother John Frazer of Jacksonville, Oregon.
Per his wishes his cremains will be buried with family in Poteau, OK, at a later date.
In memorial, donations could be sent to Mineral County, ID, Search & Rescue or a local Search & Rescue.
www.gardencity.com


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 24, 2020.
May 18, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Washington State
May 17, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Washington State
