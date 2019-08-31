|
Michael Gadsby
Sept 2, 1960 - August 16, 2019
San Jose, CA
Michael Gadsby passed away on August 16, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in San Jose, attended Santa Teresa High School, graduated from SJSU with a degree in business.
He worked at the Santa Cruz Sentinel during college then for Century 21 TriStar as an Escrow Coordinator. However, he discovered that being a Server was the perfect fit for his outgoing personality. He worked at Island Grill, Steamers and most recently at the Village Bistro on Santana Row.
Michael was a huge 49er and San Jose Sharks fan, loved heavy metal, rock and roll, going to concerts and snorkeling in Hawaii. He absolutely adored his cats, Wiz and Gizmo who let him live in their home.
Michael is survived by his parents, Kay Gadsby, Bob and Lani Gadsby, sisters Trish Gadsby Ward (Greg Heier) and Toni Gadsby Gomes (Scott Gomes), nephews Tanner and Chase Tedsen, Jordan and Mitchell Gadsby-Gomes.
Private services will be held at a later time.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 31, 2019