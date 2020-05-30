Michael Henry Collins
Dec. 6, 1970-May 26, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Michael Collins, age 49, passed away peacefully on May 26 at his home in San Jose. He was born at Good Samaritan Hospital on December 6th and raised in Saratoga, where he attended Argonaut Elementary, Redwood Junior High, and Saratoga High School (class of 1989). He was loved by many for his contagious laughter and smile and tremendously huge and generous heart. Living and growing up in the Bay Area built his respect for the outdoors and brought him to the mountains, where he often skied as a child and to the beach, where he learned to surf in his high school years. Michael took pride in his culinary skills, preparing delicious meals for family and friends. He was talented in the creative arts and enjoyed writing and drawing. In recent years he was an enthusiastic photographer, taking his phone with him to capture unique scenes as he would pass by. Just as it is difficult to capture so many images with a cellular device, it is difficult to put into words how many hearts Michael captured along his adventures in life.
Michael Collins is survived by his loving parents, Dennis Collins of Monte Sereno, and Audrianna Tapella (Fred), of Aptos as well as his two sisters, Denise Hitzeman (Scott), and Janine Dunn (John), both of Scotts Valley. He is preceded in death by his devoted grandparents, Mary and Henry Collins of Hayward and Clara and Mike Lombardo of San Jose. He leaves behind three nieces and a nephew along with countless friends.
A celebration of life is planned at a future date, where his family and friends can gather to bring forth their cherished memories of a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made in his name to the Salvation Army Adult Rehab Center in San Jose: https://www.classy.org/give/183080/#!/donation/checkout.
View the online memorial for Michael Henry Collins
Dec. 6, 1970-May 26, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Michael Collins, age 49, passed away peacefully on May 26 at his home in San Jose. He was born at Good Samaritan Hospital on December 6th and raised in Saratoga, where he attended Argonaut Elementary, Redwood Junior High, and Saratoga High School (class of 1989). He was loved by many for his contagious laughter and smile and tremendously huge and generous heart. Living and growing up in the Bay Area built his respect for the outdoors and brought him to the mountains, where he often skied as a child and to the beach, where he learned to surf in his high school years. Michael took pride in his culinary skills, preparing delicious meals for family and friends. He was talented in the creative arts and enjoyed writing and drawing. In recent years he was an enthusiastic photographer, taking his phone with him to capture unique scenes as he would pass by. Just as it is difficult to capture so many images with a cellular device, it is difficult to put into words how many hearts Michael captured along his adventures in life.
Michael Collins is survived by his loving parents, Dennis Collins of Monte Sereno, and Audrianna Tapella (Fred), of Aptos as well as his two sisters, Denise Hitzeman (Scott), and Janine Dunn (John), both of Scotts Valley. He is preceded in death by his devoted grandparents, Mary and Henry Collins of Hayward and Clara and Mike Lombardo of San Jose. He leaves behind three nieces and a nephew along with countless friends.
A celebration of life is planned at a future date, where his family and friends can gather to bring forth their cherished memories of a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations to be made in his name to the Salvation Army Adult Rehab Center in San Jose: https://www.classy.org/give/183080/#!/donation/checkout.
View the online memorial for Michael Henry Collins
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 30, 2020.