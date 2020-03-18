|
|
Michael Ignatius (Charles) Donovan
Resident of Sunnyvale and San Jose
Born in Santa Monica, CA July 31, 1957 died San Jose CA, February 27, 2020 at 62 years of age. Youngest child of John G. and Lucie P. Donovan (deceased). Brother of Faith De Masi (Frank), John Jr. (deceased), Hope Donovan-Bowles (Steven) , David Donovan (Elizabeth), Charity Kocher (Charles). Uncle to John Donovan (Jean), Francis Donovan, Gordon Ronco, Anna Donovan, Matt Donovan (Amy),Tracy Guinnane, Benjamin Rice, Great Uncle to Fiona, Maverick, and Penelope Donovan.
The youngest of six siblings, Mike was on a different road most of his life. An active child, he laughed, joked, enjoyed riding his bicycle and playing jokes. Since being diagnosed in his late teens, Mike struggled with schizophrenia. With the compassionate support of parents, family and friends, Mike was able to independently follow his own path. He will always be remembered for attending family gatherings, as well as traveling widely with his parents. Now reunited with his parents and older brother, Mike has found peace. Safe Home.
Memorial service will be held Monday, March 23 at 10:30 AM, Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary, Mtn. View with inurnment at Gate of Heaven, Los Altos. The family suggests you honor Mike's memory by a donation to Sacred Heart Community Service, 1381 South First Street, San Jose, CA 95110, or to .
View the online memorial for Michael Ignatius (Charles) Donovan
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 18, 2020