Michael "Sean" J. Carey
Aug. 31, 1950 - Nov. 13, 2020
Resident of Reno, Nevada
Passed away after a long cancer battle but surrounded in love on November 13. Survived by his loving children Shannon Parratto (Tim),Colleen Carey, Lindsay Gesicki, (Bryan), Sean Carey (Lesley). Adoring Grandfather of Emma, Kaley & Brady Bautista, Addison & Olivia Gesicki, Mckenna & Camden Carey. Also Survived by his brother, Kevin J Carey (Terry) of San Bruno and many nieces and nephews. Private family inurnment 11/25 at Holy Cross Cemetery. Celebration of Life and Mass TBD and announced via https://www.facebook.com/sean.carey.505 View the online memorial for Michael "Sean" J. Carey