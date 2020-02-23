|
Michael J. Gowan
Jan. 24, 1941 - Feb. 9, 2020
Resident of San Bruno
Michael J. Gowan passed away peacefully at home with his two daughters by his side on a windy Sunday in February. Fitting for a sailor to depart on the wind. He was 79 years old.
A third generation resident, Mike was born in San Francisco to his parents Lucile and Roger Gowan, raised on Gennessee St. with his older (late) brother, Ralph, and graduated in 1958 from Balboa High School.
A member of the Sea Scouts as a kid, Mike later was one of the early members of the Sausalito Yacht Club, then Encinal and Sierra Point. Most weekends you could find him racing or relaxing with friends and family on the Bay.
Mike served more than 30 years with Cahill Construction working as Foreman, then Superintendent on commercial and residential buildings throughout The City; most notably on the reconstruction of St. Dominic's flying buttresses and interiors.
Mike fought the good fight against cancer for more than four years and has now reunited with his late wife and soulmate, Fiona, originally from Tunbridge Wells, England. Married for 32 years, their love story between the tall boyish blonde and the red-haired beauty has been an inspiration to many who knew them.
Mike is survived by his two devoted daughters, Sian Gowan of San Francisco and Emma Hansel of Mountain View, and his son-in-law Zac Hansel of Mountain View. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Elizabeth (Betty) Gowan of San Bruno, niece Anne Gowan Weaver of Emerald Hills, nephew Matthew Gowan of Carmichael, and long-time companion Cecilia MacNaughton of San Bruno.
Friends and family will celebrate his life at a private residence on Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020 from 2-5pm. A Candlelight Mass Intention will honor Mike's spirit at St. Dominic's Catholic Church, 2390 Bush St, SF on Sunday, Mar. 29, 2020 at 9pm. Please come and light a candle for Mike.
To share his love of sailing, donations are suggested to www.BlueWaterFoundation.org a local non-profit 501(c)3.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 23, 2020