Michael J. Maloney
1955 - 2020
Michael J. Maloney
Feb. 4, 1955 - May 14, 2020
Resident of Mountain View
Michael passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2020 in Mtn. View, at the age of 65 years. He is survived by his identical twin brother Patrick J. Maloney and his wife Patricia. Also survived by 3 aunts, 1 uncle, and numerous cousins and their families. Born in Salinas, Californa and was raised in Mtn. View where he lived most of his life. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Seraphina Maloney.
Private family graveside services were held May 28th at Alta Mesa Memorial Park, 695 Arastradero Rd., Palo Alto, CA. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.


View the online memorial for Michael J. Maloney



Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary
96 W El Camino Real
Mountain View, CA 94040
(650) 968-4453
