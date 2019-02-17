Resources More Obituaries for Michael Keeley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael James Keeley

Michael James Keeley

Santa Cruz

Michael James Keeley ("Jim" to his family) slipped away from us on February 6, 2019, after 80 years of a joyful life. He attended San Jose High School where he co-captained the varsity football team, and was invited to play in the East-West Game, and also took home economics classes (probably to meet girls). Luckily, at a spontaneous gathering of high school church counselors, he met Ruth Price, the girl he loved the most for all of the days thereafter, and married her as soon as possible. Ruth, an only child, quiet and gentle by nature, was a bit startled by his loud, raucous and messy family (siblings, Ron, Ed, Judy, Todd and Patrick - parents, Rudy and Marie, several grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins), and puzzled by his confusing cultural heritage (Italian, Irish, German, and English). It was the clue to their future life together -- Jim was happiest the more people there were around him, the more diverse, the more children, and the more good food to share.

While Jim was in the Air Force (where he learned his trade as a meat cutter), he and Ruth had their first child (Michael, Jr.) After being stationed in Washington, DC for four years, the young family returned to San Jose where they were blessed with the birth of a daughter (Laura). Jim spent a lifetime in San Jose, and was dragged kicking and screaming over the hill to Santa Cruz when Ruth changed jobs. However, once in Santa Cruz, Jim found the place his heart was meant to be - and he vowed never to leave it.

The supreme pride and joy of his life was his grandson (Nicholas) who he absolutely adored with all of his being. He spent hundreds of hours at Little League games, fishing off the wharf, planning excursions, listening with interest to every minute detail of Nick's life, and beaming with pride at his accomplishments. The bond between the two of them was precious and rare.

Jim was a surrogate father and grandfather to many. As soon as he met someone new they were folded into his extended family forever. Jim was especially happy when his daughter met and married his wonderful son-in-law (Miguel).

No one he ever met was a stranger to him. Jim was the kindest, funniest, sweetest man, who never had a mean bone in his body. He saw the whole world as his family - he just hadn't met everyone yet. Each new person in his life was regarded as a joyful discovery.

Jim loved travelling, taking cruises, a game of chance, and especially having BBQs. Each and every experience made the better throughout the years when attended by any number of his huge extended family, including adored sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts, great-nieces and nephew, grandkids, great-grandkids, old friends, and new friends. He was a handsome man with a huge beautiful smile. Whenever he crossed your path it was as if he had been waiting all day just for you, and was thrilled and delighted that you had finally arrived. His enormous generosity of spirit made the world a kinder place .

A celebration of Jim's life will be held in March at a place and time yet to be determined. If desired, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jim's favorite charity, The Walnut Avenue Family & Women's Center, 303 Walnut Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95060.





