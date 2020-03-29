|
|
Michael Joseph Lund
September 20, 1963 - March 18, 2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Michael Joseph Lund, 56, of Los Gatos, died March 18, 2020 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born in San Jose, California, the second child of Thomas and Helen (Menous) Lund and was educated at Queen of Apostles Catholic School and Cupertino High School. He attended the University of Arizona and received a Bachelor's of Science in Finance. He later completed a Master's degree in Economics at San Jose State University.
Michael's early career went from selling insurance to finance positions in the semiconductor industry. He later worked with startup companies, helping build the business and fulfill various roles of Corporate Controller, Chief financial officer and Chief Operations Officer at Microbar, Nucore, Radiant Source Technologies and Intematix. His most current position was President and COO at Startup Sandbox in Santa Cruz, a non-profit biotechnology incubator.
Michael was an avid fitness fanatic. He lifted weights as a body builder and power lifter. He played soccer, tennis, rode motorcycles and mountain bikes. In 1996 he met Lydia Ramos at Golds Gym and married her in 2001 on the Island of Moorea. They shared a devoted magical marriage full of love, sports, travel and hi-jinx. They were well matched in their interest of fitness. They ran, cycled and skied. Michael was also an accomplished cook at home, and loved hosting dinners for friends.
Michael is survived by his wife Lydia Ramos, his sister Patrice Cotten (Lund), brother in law Ron Cotten, his nieces Elizabeth and Lauren Cotten, his Aunt Patty and husband Dan Hughes, his Uncle Charles Lund and wife Mary. He is also survived by his Ramos in-laws: Albert, Cecilia, John, their spouses, and children. Michael is predeceased by his parents and a stepson, Raymond.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts can be made to the Pancreatic Action Network: www.pancan.org, to the California State Parks Foundation: www.calparks.org, or to the Startup Sandbox: www.startupsandbox.org/donate .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 29, 2020