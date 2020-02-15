|
Michael Kerman
March 14, 1947 - January 24, 2020
San Jose
Michael (Mick) passed away peacefully at home. He will be remembered for his loving hugs and bigger than life personality.
Mick was born in San Francisco and raised by his great-uncle and aunt, Titus and Lena Atencio. He also lived in Venice Beach and San Jose. He worked for Ford Motor Company for nearly 20 years before transitioning to the high-tech industry. Mick spent the next 25 years working in roles as a Quality Engineer and Commodity Manager for Sun, Trend Plastics, Ascend and Flextronics.
He loved to take family vacations at the ocean. He enjoyed watching WWE, classic movies and 49er games with his sons.
Mick is survived by his loving wife, Pamela and their sons, Jonathan and Nolan; sons Michael and Steven from a previous marriage; mother-in-law, Donna Foletta; sisters-in-law, Sandra (Phil) Henderson, Kim Hale and Betty Atencio; brothers-in-law, Mike and Mark (Kelli) Hale; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Don Atencio.
Mick will live in our hearts forever. Contact Mick's family for details on his celebration of life.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 15, 2020