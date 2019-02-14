Michael Lee Blatt

Feb.1,1949 - Jan 30, 2019

Tehachapi, CA

Michael Blatt passed away peacefully at Stanford Hospital on Jan 30, 2019 after a two year battle with cancer and additional medical issues.

Michael was born at O'Connor Hospital in Santa Clara, CA to proud parent's Samuel and Eileen Blatt. He had four loving siblings Gerald, Ronald, James and Joyce.

Mike grew up in San Jose, CA and attended James Lick High School. He excelled in track and cross country. In his leisure time he enjoyed trips to the beach, Santa Cruz, riding his motorcycle and weight lifting. In his 30's he moved to Techachapi ,CA to begin a new career as a Correctional Officer at Techachapi State Prison, where he eventually retired.

Mike had the privilege of becoming a father to Aaron Blatt, Kristen Blatt Gonzalez, Jennifer Blatt Tarabichi, Kathy Goodman and Mikey Blatt. He had 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife Diane, who was the love of his life! He was a believer in God and the resurrection hope. He was baptized as a Jehovah Witness.

Services will be held at Oak Hill Home & Memorial Park at the Chapel of Roses on Feb 16, 2019. Viewing from 1-2pm and 2-4pm services.





