Michael Lee Mauldin

February 4, 1940 - June 3, 2019

Michael died in the comfort of his own home surrounded by loved ones. Michael is survived by his wife Carol of 40 years, daughters Jenny Turner, Lindsey Acharya, step daughters Kimberly Duran, Candace Durm, son Devin Mauldin, stepson John Duran, daughter in-law Michelle Duran, brothers Ben Krywosz and Robert Mauldin, sisters Carole Krasko, Gail Mason, Alynda Best and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Michael was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to everyone.

Michael was preceded in death by his eldest, beloved daughter Kerri Ann Verga. After a long separation, they have been reunited in Heaven.

Michael was an entrepreneur. He started and slowly built his own company based on his instinct and intelligence in the early 1980's. A company, that is still thriving today. Due to his unique vision, charisma and perseverance, his company still provides jobs and security to many employees. He took great pride in that.

Michael loved watching local sports teams, taking long lazy drives on Sunday afternoons and finding obscure, hidden away restaurants and sharing them with friends and family. Michael's sense of humor and playfulness will be missed by all. A special thank you to John and Michelle Duran for taking care of Michael during the last few years of his life. The family will be forever grateful for their kindness, empathy and love. They were angels sent from heaven.

Michael will be buried at Madronia Cemetery in Saratoga, California. Please join us for a memorial service celebration of Michael's life at Saratoga Federated Church on June 17th, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Reception immediately following. Bring your memories to share! Saratoga Federated Church, 20390 Park Place, Saratoga, CA 95070. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate in Michael's name to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. https://www.lbda.org/donate.





