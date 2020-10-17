Michael Leo ChiechiFebruary 1, 1918 - October 3, 2020Lifelong Resident of San JoseMichael Leo Chiechi passed away in his Willow Glen home from natural causes at 102 years old.A US Armed Forces veteran of WW2, he lived through the transition of the Valley of Hearts Delight to Silicon Valley as a farmer, home builder, and a developer.Mike is survived by his wife of 76 years Evelyn Chiechi, sons Mark (Roxana) & Marty (Suzette), and his daughter Michele Hyland. As well as grandchildren Ryan Chiechi, Matt Gallagher, Caitlin Smith, Kelly Hyland, Dan Hyland, Brian Hyland, Cameron Chiechi, Josh Dammeier, his 14 great grandchildren, and his cousin/buddy Margie Chiechi.He is preceded by parents Leo & Theresa Chiechi, and his brother Anthony "Tony" Chiechi.Mike's hobbies included all things outdoors from fishing, duck hunting, to tending his fruit trees & vegetable gardens. One could find him at Orchard Supply daily, picking up hardware to rebuild old tractors, army jeeps, or whatever invention he was creating. He was a 49ers season ticket holder for over 50 years, and rarely missed a game. Mike enjoyed all of these hobbies past his 100th birthday.As a past president of the Tricarico Social Club and the St Christopher's Holy Names Society, and a member of the Jugo-Slav Napredak Club, Mike was always making things happen, whether it was behind the BBQ or organizing the patrons. He was instrumental in building the St Christopher's church and school in Willow Glen, and was active at Presentation High School.A truly one of a kind man who packed as much into 102 years as humanly possible. Mike's smile, boisterous personality, and love of life will be missed.Private services pending.