Michael Leo Gatschet
Resident of Campbell
Michael Leo Gatschet was born in Fontana, California to Margaret and Paul Gatschet. He died of a heart attack in Campbell, California on July 23, 2020. He was 66. Mike is remembered as a thoughtful, kind, and gentle soul who cared deeply about helping others.
After graduating from Fontana High School in 1972, Michael attended the University of California, Riverside, graduating in 1977. He continued his education at the University of California, Berkeley, School of Optometry, receiving his BA in Physiological Optics and Doctor of Optometry degree in 1982. As a young optometrist, Mike participated in a vision-outreach program known as Eyecare International — a small group of optometrists dedicated to providing eye care to those in need in Third World countries. From 1982—1993 Mike traveled to countries in Africa, Central/North America, and the South Pacific Islands where he examined people of all ages in cities and rural villages. Eyecare International is dedicated to detecting eye disease, treating eye infections, and providing eyeglasses to thousands of people who otherwise have no access to medical care. No one was more cheerful, efficient, resourceful, and diligent at giving the gift of sight than Mike.
He worked as an Optometrist in private offices in Cupertino, San Mateo, and Santana Row from 1982—2019, the last 17 years at Optical Illusions. His kind and caring ways resonated with everyone he met. He cared deeply about his patients and always did his best to help them. He became a role model for office staff and gained the respect and trust of all; staff members often sought his advice, both professional and personal. His legacy is one of kindness, selflessness and compassion. Mike was much beloved and touched the lives of all he knew.
As an avid outdoor enthusiast, Mike enjoyed hiking, camping, rafting, skiing, golfing, and snorkeling. Other interests/hobbies included reading, photography, wine tasting, gardening and traveling. Mike was also a devoted sports fan of the Cal Bears, the Golden State Warriors and the San Francisco 49ers. He met the love of his life, Jun Wang, in 2006. They hiked throughout the Bay Area and traveled to Europe, New Zealand, Australia, the Cook Islands, Tahiti, China, and countless national parks.
Mike is survived by his wife Jun, his sister Connie Kentta (Bill), sister-in-law Anna Gatschet, nieces and nephews Jenny Kentta (Tracey), Jason Kentta (Heather), Kimberly Gatschet (Julie), David Gatschet (April); he is predeceased by his brother Dennis who died in 2008. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
