Michael Leroy Glidden
1963 - 2020
Resident of Granite Bay
Michael Leroy Glidden, 57, of Granite Bay, CA passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, following a pedestrian-car accident in Santa Clara, CA. Michael was born in Redwood City, CA, on June 28, 1963. As a child, he loved making drawings of space ships and imagining he was a superhero, named "Captain Nice". He attended Carlmont High School and worked as a butcher at Safeway and Robert's Market in Woodside. While in high school, he was a member of the Mountaineering Club.
Climbing El Capitan, in Yosemite, was one of his fondest memories. Writing and playing music plus building and riding motorcycles were two of his lifelong passions.
Closest to Mike's heart were his many friends. He loved his guy friends and also the women in his life. He was loved by all in return. He was fun to be around, could easily make you smile, and was full of character. He had a distinctive, infectious laugh. Family and friends will all remember him as a man that was as loyal as the day is long and as fun as the night is young. He kept his friends close to his heart, cherished all the women in his life, and loved his dog. He shared his unique life wisdom with the family's the next generation, Travis and Ryan. Mike touched so many lives. We will never be the same, after this sudden and tragic loss.
Michael is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Donna Glidden. He is survived by his sister, Georgia (Tony) Schon, niece Katie (Richard) Brockway, nephew Ryan Schon, cousins Paula Austin and Travis Austin, and aunt Kay Burton.
Celebration of Life Services, for those close to Michael, will be held in Granite Bay, on November 21st, and in Pescadero, CA, on December 5th.


View the online memorial for Michael Leroy Glidden

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Celebration of Life
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
November 14, 2020
