Michael Myers
July 30, 1934 - Dec. 6, 2019
San Jose
Michael Phillip Myers passed away at 1 am on December 6, 2019. He died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes.
Mike was born in Portland Oregon on July 30, 1934 and was the eldest son of Merle and Dorothy Myers. He was preceded in death by his younger, and only brother, Dennis. Mike spent his childhood living in several places including Portland, Camas Valley, Washington and Richmond, California. His father Merle was a construction foreman and worked on several projects as Mike grew up.
Upon graduation from Camas Valley High School, Mike joined the army and served for several years. After leaving the military, Mike went to work at Boeing in Seattle, WA where he met his future wife Donna Tatley. Mike and Donna were married in 1959 and were married for 60 years. They moved to Sunnyvale, CA shortly after their marriage and in July of 1960, their only son, Michael Dennis Myers was born.
Soon after their arrival in California, Mike began a 30-year career at Lockheed Missiles and Space where he worked in finance with a particular emphasis on budgeting and planning. His wife Donna began a long teaching career in the Sunnyvale School District that culminated in the position of principal.
Mike was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast and became accomplished enough in golf to win the annual Lockheed golf league. He was also an avid reader and enjoyed playing bridge and poker with his friends and was always a fierce competitor.
Mike retired from Lockheed in 1989 and at the age of 55 became a dedicated walker who would not let a day go by without walking 5 miles. He and Donna moved to the Villages in San Jose shortly after that and Mike pursued his love of golf and cards with many of his fellow Villagers.
Mike is survived by his wife, Donna, son, Michael and daughter-in-law Helen Yang. He is also survived by his grandchildren Julianne Myers, Michael Myers and Michele Myers.
Friends and Relatives are invited to a Memorial in Mike's honor which will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28th from 1 to 4 pm in the Fairway Room at the clubhouse at the Villages Golf and Country Club, 5000 Cribari Ln, San Jose, CA 95135.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 20, 2019