|
|
Michael P. McIntyre
5/16/21 - 2/10/20
Mike McIntyre has died in San Jose. He was born and raised in Seattle, where he graduated from the Univ. of Wash. He served with the Marine Corps in the S. Pacific during WWII, then received his Ph.D. in Geography from Ohio State U. in 1952, and taught at Kent State Univ., Wayne State Univ., and SJSU (1956-1983).
He was predeceased by his parents Florence and Harry, first wife Betty, second wife Margaret, daughter Kathy, granddaughter Amy, and brothers Jack and Bud. He is survived by his daughters Maureen and Pat, grandchildren Bethany, Jake, and Kassidy, great-grandchildren Zach, Zane, Dalton, and Sophia, plus numerous nephews and nieces, a large extended family, many close friends, and good neighbors in Naglee Park. At his request, no services will be held. Memorial donations to environmental protection and animal welfare groups would be welcome.
View the online memorial for Michael P. McIntyre
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 23, 2020