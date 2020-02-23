Home

POWERED BY

Michael P. McIntyre


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael P. McIntyre Obituary
Michael P. McIntyre
5/16/21 - 2/10/20
Mike McIntyre has died in San Jose. He was born and raised in Seattle, where he graduated from the Univ. of Wash. He served with the Marine Corps in the S. Pacific during WWII, then received his Ph.D. in Geography from Ohio State U. in 1952, and taught at Kent State Univ., Wayne State Univ., and SJSU (1956-1983).
He was predeceased by his parents Florence and Harry, first wife Betty, second wife Margaret, daughter Kathy, granddaughter Amy, and brothers Jack and Bud. He is survived by his daughters Maureen and Pat, grandchildren Bethany, Jake, and Kassidy, great-grandchildren Zach, Zane, Dalton, and Sophia, plus numerous nephews and nieces, a large extended family, many close friends, and good neighbors in Naglee Park. At his request, no services will be held. Memorial donations to environmental protection and animal welfare groups would be welcome.


View the online memorial for Michael P. McIntyre
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -