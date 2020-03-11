|
Michael Regan
August 9, 1951-March 3, 2020
San Jose and Salinas
Michael Regan passed away on March 3 after a valiant battle with Early Onset Alzheimer's. Mike was born in San Francisco to John F. and Barbara Gloistein Regan. He was raised in Bakersfield and attended Ryan Prep (a minor seminary) in Fresno. He attended Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, OH and completed his BA at St. Patrick's College in Mountain View. Mike earned his JD at Santa Clara University and practiced law in Santa Clara county for nearly 40 years.
Mike loved connecting with family and friends. He was an accomplished photographer and was an Honored Monterey County Artist. Mike was an avid sports fan and a lifelong supporter of Bay Area teams. He loved to travel. He is survived by his wife, Fabienne Esparza, children Nicole Padia (Garrett) and Eric Gorin-Regan (Jesse), stepchildren Christina Esparza (Josh Luna) and Dominic Esparza, and grandchildren Connor, Emily, Raymond and Andrew, as well as six brothers and sisters and numerous cousins.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 14, at St. Catherine Church, 17400 Peak Avenue, Morgan Hill. Donations in remembrance of Mike can be sent to UCSF Alzheimer's Research Fund or St. Catherine School Tuition Assistance Fund.
