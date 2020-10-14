1/1
Michael Ropers
1934 - 2020
Michael Ropers
Aug. 26, 1934 - Sept. 6, 2020
Huntington Beach, CA
Michael Ropers passed away peacefully on Sept. 6, 2020 surrounded by his family. Mike suffered from Alzheimer's for several years. Mike lived most of his life in the Bay Area and was a successful trial lawyer for 40 plus years with Ropers, Majeski, a law firm his father, Harold Ropers and Eugene Majeski founded. Mike approached both his professional and personal life with energy and a great sense of humor. Mike had a passion for all sports but tennis and sailing is what he most loved. Mike is survived by his wife Louise, his son Mark Ropers, daughters Kelyn Dewar, Karen Ropers, Jennifer Muschetto and nine grandchildren. Preceded in death were Dee Williams Ropers, Mike's brother Mark Ropers, and grandaughter Leslie Radebold. We were fortunate to have Mike in our lives. He will be missed but in our hearts forever with great memories.


View the online memorial for Michael  Ropers

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
