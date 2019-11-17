|
|
Michael Schredl
Aug. 23, 1939 - Oct. 17, 2019
Auburn
COL Mike Schredl (USAFR, Ret.) passed away at home. He was a math, special education and German teacher, football & baseball coach for 30 years with East Side Union High School District.
Predeceased by his cherished daughter Karen Garland.
Survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Judy; son Michael Jr. (Teresa); granddaughter Alexis (Jeff) Pflegl; grandsons S/Sgt Michael III, USAF, and Robert; son-in-law Robert Garland; his great-grandson Alexander Pflegl; and other family members.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 17, 2019