Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beddingfield Funeral Service
4323 Moorpark Ave Ste C
San Jose, CA 95129
408-777-8100
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Shoffner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Shoffner


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Shoffner Obituary
Michael Shoffner
Dec. 4, 1946 - Oct. 18, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Michael James Shoffner passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 with his wife, Gail "Connie;" sons, Mike Jr., and Jason; daughter-in-law, Paige; and future daughter-in-law, Jessica at his bedside. At age 72, he succumbed to pancreatic cancer.
He is also survived by his brother, Gary; 4 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
He was a loyal Raiders fan, loved gardening, was known as the Gatherer of Friends, loved a good party and had them often. He was a one-of-a-kind, a good man, and will be sorely missed by all. Private services will be held.


View the online memorial for Michael Shoffner
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beddingfield Funeral Service
Download Now