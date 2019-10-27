|
|
Michael Shoffner
Dec. 4, 1946 - Oct. 18, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Michael James Shoffner passed away peacefully on Friday, October 18, 2019 with his wife, Gail "Connie;" sons, Mike Jr., and Jason; daughter-in-law, Paige; and future daughter-in-law, Jessica at his bedside. At age 72, he succumbed to pancreatic cancer.
He is also survived by his brother, Gary; 4 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.
He was a loyal Raiders fan, loved gardening, was known as the Gatherer of Friends, loved a good party and had them often. He was a one-of-a-kind, a good man, and will be sorely missed by all. Private services will be held.
View the online memorial for Michael Shoffner
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 27, 2019