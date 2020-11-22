Michael Vernon BondAge 80Resident of Bend, OregonOn Oct. 31st, 2020, Michael 'Mike' V. Bond, loving husband and father, passed away at age 80 at his home in Bend, Oregon. He was a former long-time resident of Saratoga, California.Michael was born on Jan. 2, 1940 in Liverpool, England. In 1965, he married Ann Kathleen Turner in Orpington, England. They emigrated to the United States in 1966. In 1971, they moved from Connecticut to Saratoga, where they raised their two children, Michelle and Russell, and lived until 1997. While in Saratoga, Michael was employed in the semiconductor industry, and after working at National Semiconductor for a number of years, he joined Supertex Inc. in 1982 as Vice President, DMOS Operations. Upon his early retirement in 1997, Michael and Ann moved to Bend, Oregon, where they lived for the last 23 years.Michael had a passion for airplanes, and had always wanted to fly, so in 1995 he and Ann began taking flying lessons together at the San Jose International Airport. He and Ann earned their private pilot's licenses together, and in 1997 bought their own plane, a Cessna 177 Cardinal. For years, they enjoyed their flights together all over the Pacific Northwest, and would also fly down to the Bay Area to visit family. Michael was a long-time member of the Central Oregon Pilots Association. He was also an avid Amateur Radio operator his entire adult life, and held the highest level license available; his call sign in California was KB6W and in Oregon, KB7W. He had a strong interest in technology and learning, and was always sharing his knowledge and love with his children.Michael is loved and missed by his wife Ann, his two children Michelle (Derek) Bosch and Russell (Carey) Bond, his brothers Colin and Nigel Bond, and his two granddaughters Kaylee Bond and Anne Bosch.