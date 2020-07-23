Michael Walter Harrington
July 13, 1949-July 13, 2020
Resident of Sunnyvale
Michael Walter Harrington, age 71, passed away on July 13, 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer. Mike is survived by his daughter, Kathleen "Katie" Ann Harrington; brother, Timothy Harrington; sisters-in-law Patricia Wright Harrington and Susan Barr; former sister-in-law Terri Cisneros; nieces Jennifer Harrington, Brigid Shaheen, Colleen Fleming, Teresa (Tracy) Partridge, Megan Gold; and his nephew, Brian Hosford. He was pre-deceased by his parents, Walter and Teresa Harrington; his sister, Kathleen "Katie" Hosford; his brother, Daniel C. Harrington; and his former wife, Debra Reulman Harrington.
Michael was born in Palo Alto, CA, and raised in Redwood City, CA. He attended elementary school at St. Joseph's School in Menlo Park, high school at Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose, and college at San Jose State University and the University of San Francisco, where he achieved a Master's degree in Psychology. Michael worked for many years to help others in need, most notably as Executive Director of the Employee Assistance Program at Lockheed Martin Corporation.
Michael was a devoted and loving father to his daughter, Katie, who was his pride and joy, and a thoughtful and caring uncle to his nieces and nephew, and to his brother.
Michael was a voracious reader, loved art, music, history, Formula 1 racing, and baseball. He loved watching his favorite team, the San Francisco Giants, and could regale his friends and family with stories about any and all of these topics at the drop of a hat. His enthusiasm and joie de vivre in doing so will be fondly remembered and sorely missed.
Memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
or to the charity of your choice
.
