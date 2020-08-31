1/
Michele Conover
1956 - 2020
Nov. 15, 1956 - Aug. 14, 2020
Santa Cruz
Michele M. Conover was born in South Amboy, New Jersey and moved to California in the mid-1980's, most recently living in Santa Cruz.
She was predeceased by her parents, Wilbur and Marjorie Conover, her brother Richard, and sister-in-law Margret Conover of San Jose, California. Michele is survived by her sister Patricia Clay (brother-in-law Geoffrey) of East Brunswick, New Jersey, nieces Allison Clay of Parlin, New Jersey, and Jennifer Taylor (husband Brett, their sons Luke and Jake) of Barnegat, New Jersey, nephew Daniel Conover, niece Christine Conover-Hill (husband Jean-Paul Hill), and great-nephew Michael Conover, of San Jose, California.
Michele will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed.
The Neptune Society will scatter her ashes over the San Francisco Bay where she will join her brother and sister-in-law. The family suggests Michele's friends and family celebrate her life in whichever manner they are accustomed. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family suggests donations in Michele's memory to Hospice of Santa Cruz County (https://www.hospicesantacruz.org/)
Michele's family would like to thank her long-time friend, Julie Monroe, Front Street Support Services, the staff at Dominican Hospital, Hospice of Santa Cruz County, and Driftwood Skilled Nursing Facility, for the care they have provided Michele.


View the online memorial for Michele Conover

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 31, 2020.
