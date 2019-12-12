|
Michele Nelson
December 9, 1957 - December 8, 2019
Hillsborough, NC
Michele Marie (LaRocca) Nelson went to her eternal rest Dec. 8, 2019 in Durham, NC with her husband & children at her side. Michele born to Patricia (Maher) Filice & T. Samuel LaRocca Dec. 9, 1957 in San Jose, CA. She graduated Archbishop Mitty HS '76. Michele attended San Jose State & Sac. State where she received B.A./M.A. in Speech & Language Pathology. Michele is preceded in death by her father Bruney Filice.
Michele is survived by her mother Pat Filice, Campbell, CA, husband Chris & children, Patrick, Emily (Chris) Kremer, Audrey (Jon) Ray, 2 granddaughters, all of Hillsborough, NC, her siblings, Denise (Bill) Walthers, Clearwater Beach, FL, Dee (Phil) Lansford, Campbell, CA, Marc (Tobie) LaRocca, San Jose, CA & Renee (Michael) Hagen, Grants Pass, OR. Michele was an educator in CA, MO, & NC.
Michele loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed preparing Sunday family dinner. She was passionate about education & cared deeply for her fellow teachers & students.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas More Chapel Hill, NC Dec 17, 2019 at 4:15pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the International Dyslexia Association.
The Nelson family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 12, 2019