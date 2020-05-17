Michelina Vincenza (Suppa) Bauccio
February 18, 1917 - May 9, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Mickey (or Mom or Grandma), as she was known to her large Italian family, was born in Troy, New York to parents who arrived in America with high hopes of life in the United States. Mickey's family moved to Brooklyn near Sheepshead Bay, where she attended school until the Great Depression forced her to quit after the 8th grade. She started working as a seamstress to help support the family and continued sewing (and knitting and crocheting) for family and church for many years. She later became a beautician, and was always beautifully coiffed.
She met her future husband, Salvatore (or Charlie), when she was only 13, and he was 16. She and Charlie moved to Santa Barbara shortly after the birth of their first child. Eventually most of her relatives followed them to California to form a very loving and tight-knit family with Sunday dinners being a tradition which was followed for years and still carries on. Mickey sang a popular song, All of Me (translated by her father into Italian, Tutta Me), to Charlie on all family occasions throughout their long marriage.
The family relocated to Los Angeles where they had side-by-side businesses making people look well groomed and attractive. One of their locations was across the street from Universal Studios, and their clientele included stars of the day.
Northern California eventually was home, and they became members of St. Julie's Parish and very active members of the Italian American Federation of Santa Teresa Parish. Mickey was the driving force behind annual spaghetti dinner fundraisers for many years.
She was devastated to lose the love of her life in 1994, but remained in the home they shared until her dying day at the amazing age of 103 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Charlie, and her brothers, Louie, Jimmy, and Anthony. Her sister, Felicia, survives, as do her three sons, Fedele (Linda), Charles (Rosemary), and Michael (Jennifer); her 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was loved immensely not only by her immediate family and many cousins, nephews, and nieces, but by everyone who ever met her. She loved everyone and made everyone feel special to be loved by such a wonderful woman. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held at such time as those who loved her can be together to honor her.
Private family Graveside Service was held at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 17, 2020.