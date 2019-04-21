Mikali Waite

August 23, 1992- April 14, 2019

Santa Barbara, California

Be at Peace and know you are Loved.

Mikali AnnaPatrice Waite has left this world for her next adventure. She was born and raised in Boulder Creek and the San Lorenzo Valley. She attended Boulder Creek Elementary and San Lorenzo Valley Junior High. She graduated from San Lorenzo Valley High School. Mikali participated in essay contests, talent shows and plays. She excelled at softball and basketball. She wrote for her high school newspaper and yearbook. Mikali attended UC Santa Barbara where she tutored special needs students and graduated with degrees in Literature and Classics. She was a kind, funny, beautiful and brilliant young woman.

She is preceeded in death by her maternal grandparents, Patricia and Tom Pappas who loved her very much.

Mikali is loved by her mother, Star Pappas-Waite; her father, Michael Waite and his wife Donna Waite; her brother, Nicolas Waite, her paternal grandparents, Anna and Donald Waite; and her boyfriend, Ari Kaplan, as well as many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends around the World.

A Public Celebration of Mikali's Life will be held from 3pm to 6pm on April 27, 2019 at The Scotts Valley Community Center, 360 Kings Village Road, Scotts Valley, California.





View the online memorial for Mikali Waite Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary