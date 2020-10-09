Mike Hernandez SalinasNov. 8, 1936 - Sept. 14, 2020GilroyMike Hernandez Salinas, 83, entered into rest peacefully in his home on September 14th 2020.He was born November 8th 1936 in Carrizo Springs, Texas. Son of Miguel G. and Isabel H. Salinas. Mike attended Pala Elementary and James Lick Junior High School. Mike served with the US Army National Guard Battery C. 637th FA Bn Artillery San Jose CA during the Korean War. He met his wife, Teresa B. Bourbon (Cha Cha), at the San Jose Theatre. They were married on August 31, 1957 for 55 years. They settled and raised their family in San Jose, California.Mike was an avid stock car and figure 8 race driver, who even competed in NASCAR. Mike obtained his Pilot's license at Reid Hillview and later purchased a Cessna Airplane. He loved to soar above the clouds. Mike was a loyal member of the American Legion. His name was etched in the National Museum of the American Indian at the Smithsonian in Washington DC. Mike loved riding Harley's with his family and friends. He loved old cars and was an avid collector of coins and antiques. He loved to drink Olympia beer in his younger days and Coors light beer in the bottle during his later days. Mike was hardworking, strong, and tough but passed along valuable life lessons as a father, brother, and friend. He was caring but firm. He loved all his children, grand and great grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Teresa B Salinas, his brothers Richard and Ephraim Salinas, his sisters Isabel Salinas and Diamantina Shelton, and his Grandson Kenny J Fong. Mike is survived by his children Teresa, Norman & Christina, Carnation, Mike & Monica, Ken & Elizabeth, Carl & Linda Rubio, and Rachel & Marty; Grandchildren Robert & Corrina, Delphina, Julian & Shanya, Salina & John, Marissa & Chris, Sabrina & Steven, Martin, Blondina, Jasmine, Jacquelin, Jianna, Janae, Coralann, Kayliegh Chapman, and Imara; Great-grandchildren David, Robert Jr, Lailani, Melia, Angel, Jayna, Shelby, and Aurora.A service will be held at Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park in San Jose, CA on October 11, 2020 from 9:00AM to 1:30PM followed by a reception. Masks must be worn at all times while in attendance. In adhering to all COVID19 mandates, we are limited to 60 guests during the outdoor portion of the service but encourage anyone who feels comfortable to join us after for the reception.The Salinas Family.