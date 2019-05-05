Mike Nishiguchi

Aug. 21, 1928 - Apr. 11, 2019

Resident of Gilroy

Mike Misayuki Nishiguchi, passed away suddenly on April 11, 2019 at the age of 91 in Gilroy, California. He was born in Fremont, California and the youngest of six children. Mike will be remembered for his love of everything outdoors, and in particular fishing the Walker River. He was a loving, devoted husband for 63 years to his wife, an exceptional role model for his child, a second father to his many nieces and nephews, and was always happy, kind, and patient amongst his friends. He rarely raised his voice, was never angry, and always gave people a second chance. He was a survivor of the Japanese internment camps of WWII at Tule Lake, where he spent many of his early childhood years. Before he retired, he worked at Safeway Stores as part of the retail clerks.

Mike was predeceased by his older brothers Matao and Sugio, and sisters Yasuko, Sazae, and Yuki. He is survived by his wife Shigeko, and daughter Michele of Las Cruces, NM.

Friends and family will celebrate Mike's life this summer (place and time to be announced). If you are interested, please contact his daughter Michele ([email protected]). Memorial donations in lieu of flowers or gifts can be made to The Nature Conservancy (www/nature.org).

Online condolences www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com





View the online memorial for Mike Nishiguchi Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary