Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Resources
More Obituaries for Mikiko Eto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mikiko Eto


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mikiko Eto Obituary
Mikiko Eto
Resident of Campbell
Mikiko Eto was born on Sep. 14, 1919 in Castroville, CA and passed away suddenly, but peacefully at her home in Campbell, CA on Mar. 23, 2020 at the age of 100. Preceded in death by her husband, Tom; siblings Michio Abe, Miyoko Yuki, and Hideo Abe; son-in-law, Stan Ohara; daughter-in-law, Michelle Eto. Survived by her children Dr. Ross (Janet) Eto, Robin Ohara, Terry (Nancy) Eto; grandchildren, Julie (Jayvee) Suliguin, Dr. Jamie (Dr. Jeff) Keyes Eto, Scotty Ohara, Jennie (Nick) Eto, Tremaine (Hazuki) Eto, and Terrick Eto; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Connor, Ren, and Rylan. Auntie to many nieces and nephews. Memorial services are pending.


View the online memorial for Mikiko Eto
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mikiko's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willow Glen Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -