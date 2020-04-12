|
|
Mikiko Eto
Resident of Campbell
Mikiko Eto was born on Sep. 14, 1919 in Castroville, CA and passed away suddenly, but peacefully at her home in Campbell, CA on Mar. 23, 2020 at the age of 100. Preceded in death by her husband, Tom; siblings Michio Abe, Miyoko Yuki, and Hideo Abe; son-in-law, Stan Ohara; daughter-in-law, Michelle Eto. Survived by her children Dr. Ross (Janet) Eto, Robin Ohara, Terry (Nancy) Eto; grandchildren, Julie (Jayvee) Suliguin, Dr. Jamie (Dr. Jeff) Keyes Eto, Scotty Ohara, Jennie (Nick) Eto, Tremaine (Hazuki) Eto, and Terrick Eto; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Connor, Ren, and Rylan. Auntie to many nieces and nephews. Memorial services are pending.
View the online memorial for Mikiko Eto
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 12, 2020