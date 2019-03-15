Mildred "Mim" Bloom

Nov. 24, 1922 - Mar. 10, 2019

San Jose

Mildred Miller "Mim" Bloom passed away Sunday, March 10th at home in San Jose, CA.

Born in Shelbyville, KY, November 24, 1922, along with her twin brother, Harry, to Barney and Bettie Miller, Mim grew up in Lexington, KY and graduated from the University of Kentucky, class of 1945.

While volunteering with the Red Cross during the war, she met a dashing young Army Lieutenant, Maxwell Bloom. They fell in love, married, and Max was soon shipped out to Hawaii. After the war ended, they relocated to San Jose, where Max's family had lived since the 1860's. Mim and Max raised three children in San Jose, Elizabeth Bloom, Rosendale NY; Max Bloom (Connie Josefs), San Anselmo CA; and Peter Bloom (Ana Luisa Aldana) San Mateo CA.

In 1975, Mim went back to school at San Jose State University, where she earned her BS degree, with distinction, in Interior Design. She also studied the Design of Open Spaces at Harvard University's Graduate School of Design.

Mim opened an interior design business and named it Bluegrass Interiors, after her beloved Kentucky home. She designed the interiors of both residential and commercial spaces in San Jose, including the offices of two mayors. Mim worked well into her 90s and was a trusted "style maven," bestowing her good taste on multiple generations in Silicon Valley.

Mim was a member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) and active in her community, serving on the Historic Landmarks Commission for the City of San Jose. She also served as President of the for Santa Clara County and on the Boards of Directors for the San Jose Symphony, San Jose Museum of Art, Crippled Children's Society, Valle Monte League, Beethoven Society at San Jose State University, and Santa Clara University's de Saisset Museum.

Mim is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jo Ann Miller, her niece Connie Jo Miller (Lynn Cravens), nephew Barney Miller (Renee) and her great niece Morgan Cooper Miller, all of Lexington. Her pride and joy were her four beautiful granddaughters, Jessica Fauman and Mollie Bloom (Los Angeles), Victoria and Alexandra Bloom (San Mateo).

A celebration of Mim's life will be held on Friday, March 22, at 12 noon at Temple Emanuel (1010 University Ave., San Jose).

Mim requested that "In lieu of flowers or donations, please hug your family and tell them you'll love them forever."





