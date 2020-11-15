Mildred KamphMay 1, 1923 - November 10, 2020Resident of Redwood CityMildred Kamph (Berger) passed away on November 10, 2020. She is survived by her son Martin, daughter-in-law Deborah Henken, grandson Gregory Kamph, sister-in-law Sylvia Marks, and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.Mildred left high school before graduation, after her father died, and worked for the War Department during WWII.After the war, she earned her GED and worked for the City of New York, Board of Education for almost 30 years, as a supervisor in the payroll department with her twin sister. After work she would come home and call her twin sister to continue to talk. She also loved shopping, music, a game of mah-jong and regaling her son's friends with stories of working in her father's candy store in New York. She loved to clean and her husband to cook. A perfect pair. She adored all the members of her family.She was preceded in death by her loving husband Irving Kamph, her parents Henry and Sarah (Weinberg) Berger. She was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Helen Cohen (Hy), Evelyn Labella (Arthur), her identical twin Ruth Schneider (Joseph), and brother-in-law Carl Marks.She will be laid to her rest at Menorah Gardens, South West Ranches, Florida, with her husband of 56 years.