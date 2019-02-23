Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima Campagna Johnson Funeral Home
17720 Monterey St.
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
408-779-7990
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lima Campagna Johnson Funeral Home
17720 Monterey St.
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Lima Campagna Johnson Funeral Home
17720 Monterey St.
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine's Catholic Church
17400 Peak Avenue
Morgan Hill, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Sorci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Lucido "Millie" Sorci


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred Lucido "Millie" Sorci Obituary
Mildred "Millie" Lucido Sorci
January 11, 1917 - February 18, 2019
Resident of Morgan Hill
On February 18, 2019, Mildred "Millie" Lucido Sorci passed away at the age of 102. She was at home surrounded by her family. Millie was born and raised in Monterey, California. She is the daughter of the late Angelina Enea and Joseph Lucido. Her father, a fisherman, opened one the of the first liquor stores in Monterey after prohibition. Millie Sorci graduated from San Carlos School. In 1937, she married Sam D. Sorci, a member of a prominent San Jose farming family. They were married for 60 years and worked alongside each other on the ranch they bought in 1942.
Millie Sorci was a member of the Mothers' Guild at Sacred Heart School in San Jose. She donated her time to the Holy Family Sisters, teaching catechism to children in the Evergreen district. She also volunteered at the Kelley History Park in San Jose. She served as an officer for the Italian Catholic Federation (ICF) Branch 4 at Holy Cross Church in the early 1960's.
After selling their ranch in the Evergreen district of San Jose, Millie and Sam Sorci retired and moved to Morgan Hill in the 1980s. She became a charter member of the ICF Branch 435 at Saint Catherine Church. Sam Sorci passed away in 1997.
Millie Sorci is survived by her children: Deanna, John (Toni), Joseph (Cathy) and Thomas Sorci; her grandchildren: Sal, Melissa (Doug), Megan (Isaac), Gregory (Rikki), Christina (AJ) and Michael Sorci and her twelve great-grandchildren.
Her siblings predeceased her: Paul Lucido, Marion Sorci, Ratzi Lucido, and most recently, Frances Anderson, who passed away July 1, 2018.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Vigil Service Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. at LIMA-CAMPAGNA-JOHNSON FUNERAL HOME, 17720 Monterey Road, Morgan Hill, with Visitation beginning at 2:00 P.M. at the above Chapel. Funeral Mass Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 17400 Peak Avenue, Morgan Hill. Entombment to follow at Santa Clara Mission Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Catherine's Church Building Fund preferred.


View the online memorial for Mildred "Millie" Lucido Sorci
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now