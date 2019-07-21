Millard "Mel" Phelps

May 8, 1928-June 28, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek

Mel always loved to write. It was one of many things he found joy in throughout his life. He kept a diary and wrote about his US Marine experience from 1946 to 1949, and revisited it throughout his different occupations and chapters of life.

He wanted to continue writing while also designing and studying architecture, during his time at Case Institute of Technology, now called Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, his home town.

Mel graduated in 1954 with a BSEE and some credits toward an MS. He soon found out that writing short stories and enjoying design and architectural classes would have to be put on hold for a while to study engineering AND marry me, Barbara Lee Haase in December 1951.

From there, our family grew to be a group of unique, loving people that Mel and I absolutely treasured. We had three children of our own: Lisa (deceased), Jay and Deborah. Lisa's husband, Buck, remains a wonderful support in our lives. Mel's brother, Jay (deceased) and his wife Carol had two wonderful daughters, Beth Ann and Laura. His sister, June, and her children Robbi, Bobbi (deceased), Jimmy, Mary Lou and Johnny were also very special to Mel. They are really such nice, Ohio families. Mel considered himself so lucky to have my brother Bruce and his wife Margaret, as dear friends, who are now married nearly 50 years, living nearby. Their children, Sarah and Daniel, are our fun and supportive niece and nephew. Sarah and her husband Pat are raising two outstanding children, Hannah (16) and Jack (13). Mel has enjoyed happy holiday times with all of them.

Mel shared a deep love with daughter Deborah's two grown sons, Steven Whitright and Brian Whitright. Seven years ago, Katelyn Brooks, joined our family, marrying Steven, in a beautiful June Wedding, a real gift to Mel.

Mel found joy in many things like family, and golf, but one thing he really did enjoy was his work. He spent years in the semiconductor industry with unique companies, notably Fairchild, giving him the privilege to be a part of the early years of Silicon Valley's birth. Later, he was also fortunate to join the financial community, starting work as an analyst with Hambrecht & Quist. Here, he was able to renew his love of writing on a larger scale. He treasured those deadlines he had to meet for "View From the Valley" and "Upside Magazine."

Later, as we spent time in Florida and Nevada, we began to focus on Mel's other passions: playing golf, sailing and traveling even more. We continued to enjoy a fun, active lifestyle while living in Aptos, California for many years. In March of 2018 we moved to the East Bay to be closer to family in these later years, and enjoyed the quality time we were able to spend with them.

When I asked Mel to help write his obituary, he said "Hi. Mel Phelps here. I'm 91 and it seems to be the time to say good-bye." Not his usual style but it does say it all. He has experienced so much in his wonderful life, and even with a love of writing, putting his life into a few short paragraphs is hard to do.

I wanted to also say thank you to PAMF-Sutter Health "AIM" nurses and staff for so many months of care. Sutter Health Hospice has a most caring staff who helped us get through these recent, hard months. Thank you so much!

At Mel's request, private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to be made to St. Anthony's foundation, or to a .





View the online memorial for Millard "Mel" Phelps Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 21, 2019