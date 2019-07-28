Mercury News Obituaries
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Mindy Dravis James


1962 - 2019
Mindy Dravis James Obituary
Mindy Dravis James
8-1-1962 - 7-22-2019
Los Gatos
It is with broken hearts we announce the passing of Mindy James, who is now in pain no more! She has joined her beloved Jesus, her mother Betty Dravis, her sister Denyce, her sister Mary, her parents-in- law Pops & Cathy and her family dog Harry in Heaven. Mindy passed on Monday, July 22nd, 2019. She very sadly leaves behind her loving husband of 40 years, Kevin James, her two loving children Seth and Jessica James, as well as her beloved "grandchildren" Marley and Chip (her dogs) and Jessica's cat Elvie. She also leaves behind her brother Bobby, sisters Debbie and Allie, her in-laws John, Denise, Danny and Teresa and numerous nieces, nephews, co-workers and friends. Her two greatest loves were Jesus and her husband and children, always putting them ahead of herself. She was the guiding light of their lives as well as being their protective "mama bear".
She loved riding her red and white Harley, alongside (but usually in front of) her husband Kevin. Riding throughout the states, she made friends everywhere she went. She loved her church and Pastor Mark Brady; attending church as often as she could. She was definitely a one of a kind woman and a "rock" to her immediate and extended family. She will always be remembered by her family and those who knew her best as the beautiful, happy, funny and strong woman that she was. Rest in peace, dear Mindy James. If anyone is moved to make a donation in her honor, please give to the Santa Clara County Animal Shelter in San Martin, CA.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on July 28, 2019
