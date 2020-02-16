Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Habing Family Funeral Home
129 4th Street
Gilroy, CA 95020
408-847-4040
For more information about
Mineko Sakai
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Morgan Hill Buddhist Community Center

Mineko Sakai

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mineko Sakai Obituary
Mineko Sakai
Apr. 27, 1924 - Jan. 27, 2020
Resident of Morgan Hill
Mineko Hirasaki Sakai, 95, resident of Morgan Hill, California passed away peacefully on January 27, 2020. Born and raised in Gilroy, California, only leaving during WWII when relocated with her family to Grand Junction, Colorado, where she met her future husband Lawson Iichiro Sakai.
She and Lawson married in 1946, moved to Los Angeles, but returned to Gilroy after 2 years. They eventually opened their own travel business which they ran until retiring in 1990. She served on the Board of Directors of Wheeler Hospital and South County Hospital and volunteered for both as well as St. Louise Hospital for nearly 50 years. Mineko traveled extensively and enjoyed many hobbies including golfing, knitting, sewing, and quilting.
She is survived by husband Lawson Sakai, children Kenneth (Lynda) Sakai, Joanne Sakai (Dallas Foster), Janet (Noriaki) Ito, and Dennis Sakai (Linda Durrin), grandchildren, Kelly (Francesca) Sakai, Nicholas Sakai, Mika Ito (Byron Yamada), Gaku Ito (Aya Ino), Kisa Ito (Erik Fujinami), Stephen Sakai, Kimberlee Sakai (Morad Alvarez), great-granddaughter Mie Yamada, and sister Aiko Elsie (Lawrence - predeceased) Nakamura, sisters-in-law Sumi Hirasaki, Jean Hirasaki, Joanne Hirasaki and brother-in-law Kazuto Oki, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents Haruye Hirasaki and Kiyoshi Hirasaki and siblings Manabi Hirasaki, Fumiko (Kenji) Maruko, Michiko (William) Sakamoto, Hisashi Hirasaki, Shinobu
Hirasaki and Midori Oki.
Private funeral services were held on February 8, 2020 at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park in Gilroy, California. A public 49th day memorial service will be held on March 21, 2020 at the Morgan Hill Buddhist Community Center from 2:00 PM. Please, no flowers.
Online condolences at www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com.


View the online memorial for Mineko Sakai
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mineko's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -