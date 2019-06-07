Miriam Jean Bassian

Resident of Monte Sereno

9/12/28 - 6/5/19

Miriam was born in St. Paul, MN to Joseph and Pearl Krawetz. She was the eighth of nine children. Miriam was a graduate of the University of Minnesota with a degree in Education, and she later earned her Masters' degree in Special Education. Following a vacation to California in 1956, she was hired as a teacher and decided to stay. She later met Robert, and they married in 1960. Robert and Miriam had three children, and just celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary.

Miriam was a dedicated educator and taught in Minnesota and Santa Clara County Schools over her thirty year career. She donated her time to many organizations during her lifetime and was a founding member of the original JCC in San Jose and served on the board of Jewish Family Services.

Miriam is survived by her husband Robert, sister Leah, children Lisa (Michael), Daniel (Mila), Lee (Gretchen), grandchildren Brian (Brooke), Nicholas, Beau, Joey, Jackson, Jenna (Brian), Rachel (Eric), Laura, and great grandson Calvin. A heartfelt thank you to Marissa and Cherry Pie for their loving care.

Services will be held at Congregation Shir Hadash, 20 Cherry Blossom Ln,. Los Gatos, CA at 1:30 PM on Friday, June 7th. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Jewish Family Services of Silicon Valley in Miriam's honor is appreciated.





