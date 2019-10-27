|
Miriam L. Eldridge, Ph.D.
Resident of San Jose
Miriam L. Eldridge was born Miriam Elizabeth Leino on February 22, 1932 in New York City and passed away on October 14, 2019 in San Jose, CA. When she was 18 months old, she moved with her parents to West Kingston, Rhode Island, where she grew up. Miriam earned a B.A. in English from the University of Rhode Island in 1954, an M.A. in English and Comparative Literature from New York University in 1959, and her doctorate in Spanish Language and Literature from the University of Pittsburgh in 1967. Her doctoral studies were supported by a full scholarship plus stipend awarded by the Andrew Mellon Foundation.
She married Dr. Jerome Eldridge in 1959. They lived in Westchester County, NY, until 1974, when they moved with their three children to California. The marriage ended in divorce in 1984.
Miriam was preceded in death by her parents and her younger sister, Mae Kaven. She is survived by her life partner Richard Serina and her children, Lisa, Matthew (Matt), and Laurence (Larry) Eldridge, and her granddaughter, Samantha Hanko, as well as her nephew Mark Pilkanis of Rhode Island and beloved "almost-sister," her cousin Helvi.
No service is planned. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to an environmental or animal-welfare charity in Miriam's name. To view her full obituary, visit http://www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com/obits.
