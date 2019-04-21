Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Masonic Center
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Louise Baker


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Miriam Louise Baker Obituary
Miriam Louise Baker
Dec 12, 1938 – April 6, 2019
San Jose, California
Miriam L. Baker a San Jose resident for 80 years, passed away on Saturday, April 6. She is survived by her husband Thomas V. of 60 years, her children Gail L Burchfiel and Greg L Baker, and Grand & Great Children. A Celebration of life, on Saturday, April 27 at 1pm at Masonic Center. Donations: Diabetes Research or American Heart.


View the online memorial for Miriam Louise Baker
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willow Glen Funeral Home
Download Now