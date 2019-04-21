|
Miriam Louise Baker
Dec 12, 1938 – April 6, 2019
San Jose, California
Miriam L. Baker a San Jose resident for 80 years, passed away on Saturday, April 6. She is survived by her husband Thomas V. of 60 years, her children Gail L Burchfiel and Greg L Baker, and Grand & Great Children. A Celebration of life, on Saturday, April 27 at 1pm at Masonic Center. Donations: Diabetes Research or American Heart.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 21, 2019