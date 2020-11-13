Mitchell C. GarciaDec. 24, 1972 - Nov. 3, 2020Resident of San JoseMitchell C. Garcia was born on December 24, 1972 in Santa Clara, California to VIctoria C. Garcia and Manuel B. Garcia. He was their third child and completed their loving family of 5. He attended Willow Glen High School and graduated in 1991. He grew up and spent the majority of his life in San Jose surrounded by a loving family and many close friends. Mitch blessed us with his love for music and his wealth of knowledge and creativity. He lived every day with love in his heart and he did what he could for those that he cared about. Mitch is survived by his mom, Victoria, his sister, Michelle, and his brothers, Manuel and John. He is also survived by his nephew, Manuel Jr., and his nieces, Kristina, Tyler-Nicole, Venia, and Lauren. He passed away on November 3, 2020 in his hometown of San Jose, California. He has joined his dad, Manuel, in heaven and will be loved and missed by all who knew him.