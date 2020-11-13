1/
Mitchell C. Garcia
1972 - 2020
Mitchell C. Garcia
Dec. 24, 1972 - Nov. 3, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Mitchell C. Garcia was born on December 24, 1972 in Santa Clara, California to VIctoria C. Garcia and Manuel B. Garcia. He was their third child and completed their loving family of 5. He attended Willow Glen High School and graduated in 1991. He grew up and spent the majority of his life in San Jose surrounded by a loving family and many close friends. Mitch blessed us with his love for music and his wealth of knowledge and creativity. He lived every day with love in his heart and he did what he could for those that he cared about. Mitch is survived by his mom, Victoria, his sister, Michelle, and his brothers, Manuel and John. He is also survived by his nephew, Manuel Jr., and his nieces, Kristina, Tyler-Nicole, Venia, and Lauren. He passed away on November 3, 2020 in his hometown of San Jose, California. He has joined his dad, Manuel, in heaven and will be loved and missed by all who knew him.


View the online memorial for Mitchell C. Garcia

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 10, 2020
I will miss you forever my baby brother. Pennies, dinosaures and drums will forever remind me of you. I love you...Rest in peace...
Michelle Garcia
Sister
