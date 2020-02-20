Home

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery
300 Curtner Avenue
San Jose, CA
Miyoko Rodriguez


1927 - 2020
Miyoko Rodriguez Obituary
Miyoko Rodriguez
January 2, 1927 - January 20, 2020
Miyoko was born in Japan. She passed away peacefully. She was 93 years old surrounded by her family, husband Jesus, son Jesus Jr., daughter Clara and husband Dennis, grandchildren Jesse III, Stanyea, Dennis Jr., and Steven, 10 great grandchildren Jessica, Mikey, Joshua, Adrian, Devin, Nie-Nie, Riy-Riy, Josiah, Destiny and Dominick and 2 great great grandchildren Ayla and Xavier. Service will be held February 22, 20 from 1-3 pm Oak Hill Memorial Cemetery 300 Curtner Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 20, 2020
