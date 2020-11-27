Mollie McEvoy
January 31, 1971 - November 17, 2020
Resident of San Jose
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mollie Catherine McEvoy on November 17th...she was born in San Jose, CA, on January 31, 1971. She graduated from St. Christopher's school, Archbishop Mitty High School, and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. She spent her junior year of college studying in Florence, Italy...one of the highlights of her life.
Mollie was a lover of nature and the outdoors, and had a very strong interest in holistic healing and medicine...she found her years as a vitamin buyer at Whole Foods very rewarding and garnered a loyal clientele...
She had a great perspective on life...a very intuitive human being...and these traits will be greatly missed by all who knew her..."Wonderful humor, a definite style, a generous heart, a beautiful smile..."
She was preceded in death by her brother, Matt, and is survived by her parents, Michele and Larry, her niece, Sierra, and many aunts, uncles and cousins, and her Godmother, DeeDee Farley...family and her longtime friends meant the world to Mollie...we especially thank Tricia King Throne, Tricia Buelna Launder, Shannon McKendry and Dan Jones for their constant support and love for her during her very trying illness...
And Seasons Hospice for their compassionate care...especially Aruna, Jody and Shams..
Due to the Covid restrictions, no service will be held at this time...Contributions to your favorite charity
, or to the National Adrenal Disease Foundation (www.nadf.us
) would be appreciated. View the online memorial for Mollie McEvoy