Mollie Nakasaki
1930 - 2020
Mollie Nakasaki
Nov. 17, 1930 - Aug. 8, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Mollie was born in Salinas, California. When she was 11, her family was sent to the Poston Internment Camp in Arizona. She moved to San Jose, California in her late teens and attended San Jose High School and San Jose State. Mollie was the proud owner of the Mandarin Restaurant located in San Jose's Japantown along with her late husband, Bob, and her late brother, Bill Fujino, and Bill's wife, Sue, for 30 years.
She leaves behind her devoted children Lane (Brenda), Gayle (Gerrit), Roberta (Rafael), Chris and Alan. She was a loving grandma to Leah (Sean), Justin (Erma), Lauren and Josh and dear great-grandma to Connor, Laney, Nolan, and Kya. Mollie also leaves behind many wonderful nieces, nephews and friends who she genuinely cared about. A private memorial service has been held. Anyone interested in sharing memories of Mollie or sending notes of condolences may contact Leah Nakasaki-Peterson at lnakasaki@scu.edu.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
4082956446
