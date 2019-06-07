|
|
Momoru Hirose
May 20, 1931 - May 4, 2019
Resident of Campbell
Momoru Hirose, 87, passed away on May 4, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1931 in San Jose, California, to the late Kikuye and Tsumoru Hirose. He was a beloved brother of Dorothy Izumi, the late Hatsuyo Murata, the late Tooru Hirose and the late Jean Matsuda. He was also a cherished uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral to honor his memory will be held on June 15, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 7, 2019