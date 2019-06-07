Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willow Glen Funeral Home
1039 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
(408) 295-6446
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
4:00 PM
San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin
Resources
More Obituaries for Momoru Hirose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Momoru Hirose


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Momoru Hirose Obituary
Momoru Hirose
May 20, 1931 - May 4, 2019
Resident of Campbell
Momoru Hirose, 87, passed away on May 4, 2019. He was born on May 20, 1931 in San Jose, California, to the late Kikuye and Tsumoru Hirose. He was a beloved brother of Dorothy Izumi, the late Hatsuyo Murata, the late Tooru Hirose and the late Jean Matsuda. He was also a cherished uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral to honor his memory will be held on June 15, 2019 at 4:00 pm at the San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin.


View the online memorial for Momoru Hirose
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willow Glen Funeral Home
Download Now