Monica FacchinoOct. 20, 1936 - July 27, 2020Resident of San JoseMonica Lilyan Facchino, 83, passed away July 27th. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, positivity and the love she had for her family and friends. She lived in San Jose where she was a teacher and raised her family of two boys, Tony and Carlo. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.