Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Seventh-Day Adventist Church
57 Broadway
Los Gatos, CA
Monica L. Huff-Alvarado


1979 - 2019
Monica L. Huff-Alvarado Obituary
Monica L. Huff-Alvarado
May 19, 1979 - Oct. 27, 2019
San Jose, CA
Our beloved Monica L. Huff Alvarado, age 40, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, after battling cancer on Oct. 27, 2019. Those left to cherish her loving memory include her fiance Joshua Rinehart, mother Julia Souza (Jose), father Ronnie Huff, bothers David Souza, Max Souza, sister Jennifer Souza, and several aunts and uncles. She was a beautiful person inside and out. She will be truly missed. Service will be held at Seventh-Day Adventist Church 57 Broadway, Los Gatos, CA 95032. On Nov. 18, 2019. From 12pm-3pm.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2019
