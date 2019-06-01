Home

Apr 11,1943-May 29, 2019
Monte Wardlow, age 76, passed away in Las Vegas, Nevada. born in San Francisco. Graduating class of 61 at Sequoia High School, San Jose State College. Long time resident of Tustin,CA. He worked for Safeway, Kraft, Revlon and was a business owner of Banner Masters for 20 years. Monte is survived by his daughter Kim & son Monte Jr. Grandchildren Mike & Ashley. Companion Christine. Brothers Jim, Bill, Robert and sister Gayle.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 1, 2019
